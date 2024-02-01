Gyanvapi Mosque: Muslim side moves to Allahabad HC challenging decision allowing Hindus to perform prayers

The Muslim side led by the Masjid Intezamia Committee of Gyanvapi mosque of Varanasi, a holy city in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, filed a revision petition in Allahabad High Court on Thursday (Feb 1) against Varanasi District Court's order that allowed Hindus to perform prayers inside the southern celler of Gyanvapi mosque.

The district court allowed the Hindu side to offer prayers in the southern cellar of Gyanvapi mosque in a ruling on January 31. The court directed the Varanasi district magistrate to make arrangements within seven days for "puja".

Hindu devotees worshipped inside the mosque complex after the barricades of Vyas Ka Tehkhana (basement) were opened. Daily arti (prayers) were performed early in the morning on Thursday.

Vishnu Shankar Jain, who is the Hindu side lawyer, said that Mangla Arti was performed at 3:30 am (IST) in the morning and bhog (offering to the god) was done at 12:00 pm (IST).

Meanwhile, the Muslim side has sought a stay on the Varanasi court order, the petition filed by the Mosque committee revealed. The plea stated that till now the petition regarding maintainability of the suit under Order 7, Rule 11 has not been decided, and called the order to give the right to worship incorrectly.

In response to that, Shailendra Pathak, who also represents the Hindu side, has filed a caveat, demanding to hear the Hindu side before the petition is taken up.

The district court has issued the order on the plea of the head priest of Acharya Ved Vyas Peeth temple, Shailendra Kumar Pathak Vyas, seeking worship of Shringar Gauri and other visible, and invisible deities in the cellar of the mosque.

Mulayam Singh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party formed the government in UP on December 4, 1993, ending one year of President's Rule which was imposed in the aftermatch of Babri Mosque demolition in Ayodhya in 1992.

The Mulayam Singh Yadav government prohibited worship inside the Vyas Ka Tehkhana claiming the law and order situation. Pandit Somnath Vyas used to carry out worship rituals. Vyas is also the scion of the family which was performing "puja" in this cellar till December 1993.

Following the Varanasi court order, Muslim side lawyer Akhlaq Ahmed said, "The order has overlooked the Advocate Commissioner report of 2022, ASI's report, and the decision of 1937, which was in our favour. The Hindu side has not placed any evidence that prayers were held before 1993. There is no such idol in the place."

The Gyanvapi Mosque is located in Varanasi and was constructed by Aurangzeb in 1669 after demolishing an ancient temple of Lord Shiva, claims the Hindu side.

ASI survey of the site was launched after the Allahabad High Court upheld the Varanasi court order, stating that the survey was "necessary in the interest of justice". It added that the survey would benefit both sides in the dispute.

After the court's order, the ASI carried out a scientific survey of the Gyanvapi complex premises, located next to the famous Kashi Vishwanath temple. The main aim of the survey was to determine or not whether the mosque was constructed over a Hindu temple.