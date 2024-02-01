Hindu devotees worship, perform rituals at Gyanvapi mosque complex after court order

Executing the orders of the district court, the Varanasi administration on Thursday (Feb 1) morning, allowed devotees to worship in the basement (Vyaas Ji ka Tehkana) in the southern part of the Gyanvapi complex.

Prior to the morning pooja (worship), Varanasi's District Magistrate, S Rajalingam, and Commissioner of Police, Ashok Mutha Jain held a meeting around midnight in the nearby Kashi Vishwanath Dham premises and chalked a plan for the devotees to offer service without any impediment.

A passage was cleared and barricades were put on both sides to facilitate smooth access to the southern cellar, ensuring unhindered observance of the rituals.

Vishnu Shankar Jain, one of the attorneys, representing the Hindu side in the case took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to confirm the start of rituals.

"The SG has complied with the orders of the court. Shayan arti done by a pujari of KVM Trust after putting up idols. An Akhand Jyoti started in front of them. Daily Arti of all above deities- Morning Mangla Arti, Bhog Arti, evening arti, late sunset evening aarti, Shayan aarti," wrote Jain. The SG has complied with the orders of the court. Shayan arti done by a pujari of KVM Trust after putting up idols. An Akhand Jyoti started in front of them. Daily Arti of all above deities- Morning Mangla Arti, Bhog Arti, evening arti, late sunset evening arti, Shayan arti. — Vishnu Shankar Jain (@Vishnu_Jain1) February 1, 2024 × Visuals of the morning prayer showed devotees waiting for their turn to pay obeisance to Lord Shiva.

"We saw the Nandi bull. We have been waiting since yesterday to offer prayers. The temple should be built. We are very happy after offering prayers," one of the devotees was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

What did the court say?

The Varanasi District Court on Wednesday (Jan 31) granted permission for Hindu devotees to worship inside the sealed 'Vyas ji Ka Tehkhana' area in the basement of the disputed Gyanvapi mosque.

"Today's decision raises hopes that one day the entire complex will be ours. After today's court order, we will talk to the district administration tomorrow," said Kashi Vishwanath Trust chief Nagendra Pandey after the verdict.

In the basement of the mosque, there are four 'tehkhanas' (cellars). Currently, one is under the ownership of the Vyas family, the former residents of the premises. Vyas has filed a petition requesting permission to access the cellar and resume the pooja claiming that it was stopped arbitrarily by an order of the then state government.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) earlier presented a conclusive finding that a large Hindu temple once stood at the location of the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. Following this, four Hindu women approached the Supreme Court requesting a scientific survey of a sealed portion of the mosque.