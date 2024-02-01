India interim Budget 2024: Key takeaways from Nirmala Sitharaman's speech
Story highlights
Here are the key takeaways from the Sitharaman's budget speech:
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday (Feb 1) addressed the lower house of the parliament and presented the interim Budget in a speech that lasted an hour.
- No change in taxation scheme
Sitharaman said there will be no change in the taxation scheme, both in direct and indirect brackets. Notably, there is no tax liability for individuals with income up to Rs 7 lakh under the new regime.
- Revised estimate for fiscal deficit
Revised estimate for fiscal deficit is 5.8 per cent of GDP. FY25 fiscal deficit budgeted at 5.1 per cent of GDP. The finance minister said the borrowing by the central government will facilitate credit to the private sector.
- Domestic tourism
The government will be giving a major filip to the domestic tourism industry, including spiritual tourism, reflecting the recent Hindu renaissance.
"Our middle class also now aspires to travel and explore. Tourism, including spiritual tourism, has tremendous opportunities for local entrepreneurship. States will be encouraged to take up comprehensive development of iconic tourist centres, branding and marketing them at the global level."
Medical colleges
The government is planning to set up more medical colleges by utilising existing hospital infrastructure. A committee will be set up to examine issues and make recommendations.
Housing for middle class
A scheme to be launched to help deserving sections of the middle class living in rented houses or slums or chawls or unauthorised colonies to buy or build their own houses. PM Awas Yojana aims to build 3 crore houses
Railways: Vande Bharat trains
Sitharaman said as many as 42,000 normal train bogeys across the country will be converted to "Vande Bharat" coaches to enhance passenger comfort as well as safety.
"We have a fast-expanding middle class, and rapid urbanisation is taking place. Metro and NaMo Bharat can be the catalyst for the required urban transformation."
Maternal and child health care
Various schemes under maternal and child health care to be brought under one comprehensive programme for synergy in the implementation.
FDI now means First Develop India
Sitharaman said FDI now means 'First Develop India' and between 2014 to 2023, FDI stood at $596 billion, five times the amount received during 2005-14.
(With inputs from agencies)