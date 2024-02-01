India interim Budget 2024: Key takeaways from Nirmala Sitharaman's speech

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday (Feb 1) addressed the lower house of the parliament and presented the interim Budget in a speech that lasted an hour.

Here are the key takeaways from the Sitharaman's budget speech:

The government is planning to set up more medical colleges by utilising existing hospital infrastructure. A committee will be set up to examine issues and make recommendations.

A scheme to be launched to help deserving sections of the middle class living in rented houses or slums or chawls or unauthorised colonies to buy or build their own houses. PM Awas Yojana aims to build 3 crore houses



Railways: Vande Bharat trains



Sitharaman said as many as 42,000 normal train bogeys across the country will be converted to "Vande Bharat" coaches to enhance passenger comfort as well as safety.



"We have a fast-expanding middle class, and rapid urbanisation is taking place. Metro and NaMo Bharat can be the catalyst for the required urban transformation."

Maternal and child health care



Various schemes under maternal and child health care to be brought under one comprehensive programme for synergy in the implementation.