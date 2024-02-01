India budget 2024: For railways, FM Sitharaman says 3 major economic corridor programmes to be implemented

Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the interim budget 2024 on Thursday (Feb 1). In her speech, Finance Minister Sitharman spoke about the country's railways sector where she said that three major economic corridor programmes will be implemented by the government.

"These are energy, mineral and cement corridors; port connectivity corridors and high traffic density corridors," Sitharaman said.

"The projects have been identified under the PM Gati Shakti for enabling multi-modal connectivity. They will improve logistics efficiency and reduce cost," she added.

Sitharaman added 42,000 normal train bogeys across the country will be converted to "Vande Bharat" coaches to enhance passenger comfort as well as safety.



"We have a fast-expanding middle class, and rapid urbanisation is taking place. Metro and NaMo Bharat can be the catalyst for the required urban transformation," the finance minister further said.