'Sorrowful incident' says minister on at-sea incident involving Indian Navy at Ind-SL boundary

Elected representatives from the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu have expressed sorrow over an incident involving the Indian Navy and an Indian fishing boat, near the India-Sri Lanka Maritime Boundary. According to the Navy, the Naval vessel had fired warning shots (as per standard operation procedures) with the intention of stopping it, as a suspicious boat near the Palk Bay area, didn't stop despite warnings. It is notable that the Palk Bay region is a porous strip of sea that is widely used for trafficking and the illegal influx of refugees.

Anitha Radhakrishnan, Tamil Nadu Fisheries Minister said that it was a "sorrowful incident", where the Indian Navy had fired upon Indian fishermen (from Tamil Nadu), who were out fishing at sea. He added that the victim of the firing sustained pellet wounds in the abdomen and thigh. "The victim(fisherman) is undergoing treatment at the Madurai Government hospital, and he is conscious, will be given full medical treatment".

Also read | UK Politics LIVE: Johnson, Sunak and Mordaunt lead race for new PM

The Minister added that the said fishing boat had set sail on October 15th from the Karaikal port in Tamil Nadu, with 10 crew onboard. When queried about the boat not having stopped despite warnings to do so, he said that he would have to get the complete details on the same.

"Had the Sri Lankan Navy fired (at our fishermen), we would've taken this up with the Indian Government. The Indian Navy has shot its own country's fishermen!" (in Tamil) tweeted Venkatesan, a member of India's Lower House of Parliament, elected from Madurai, Tamil Nadu. He added that this incident was condemnable and demanded action against those responsible for it.

Also read | India: SII forced to destroy 100 million doses of expired Covid vaccine

In a statement, the Indian Navy said that the incident had occurred during the early hours of Friday and "one of the crew onboard the suspicious boat is reported to have sustained an injury. The injured person was administered first aid by the ship and evacuated by an Indian Navy Chetak helicopter to INS Parundu (Naval base)."

It was also added that the injured person had been shifted to the Government hospital in Tamil Nadu for further medical management and his condition is stable. An inquiry has been ordered to investigate the incident, said the Navy.