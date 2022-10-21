UK Politics LIVE updates: Johnson, Sunak and Mordaunt lead race for new PM

UK Politics LIVE updates Photograph: Reuters
The UK leadership race is officially open with RIshi Sunak, Boris Johnson, and Penny Mordaunt being the major contenders. The resignation of Liz Truss following a controversially short tenure has put the political situation in turmoil once again. The Conservative Party will be conducting another internal poll to choose the next leader.
WION brings you all the LIVE updates from the UK politics leadership race.
Oct 21, 2022, 05:24 PM (IST)
The pound fell to its lowest this week as the economic crisis continues in the United Kingdom. It fell by 1.16% to 1.110 against the US dollar on Friday.
Oct 21, 2022, 05:13 PM (IST)
The European Research Group (ERG) of Tory MPs will convene a full plenary meeting on Monday morning to discuss who it should back in the leadership contest, the Telegraph reported.
Oct 21, 2022, 04:53 PM (IST)
The defence secretary Ben Wallace has ruled himself out of Conservative leadership race. He said he “leans towards Boris Johnson” because he has a mandate after winning the last election.
Oct 21, 2022, 04:31 PM (IST)
I believe @RishiSunak is the best person to take the Conservative party and, most importantly, the country forward. He has the talent, integrity, and humility necessary to provide us with a fresh start and a steady hand. I am proud to support him.— Gavin Williamson (@GavinWilliamson) October 21, 2022
Oct 21, 2022, 04:18 PM (IST)
With Liz Truss announcing her resignation on Thursday, the race to become the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom is on. The Conservative Party will be conducting yet another internal election next week and of now, Rishi Sunak, Penny Mordaunt and former PM Boris Johnson are the big names in the race.