Some furious, others congratulate: Netizens react to marriage of Kumaraswamy's son during coronavirus lockdown

WION Web Team New Delhi, Delhi, India Apr 17, 2020, 11.45 AM(IST)

A still from Nikhil Kumaraswamy's wedding Photograph:( ANI )

Twitterati is once again divided over whether the wedding should have taken place or not 

The son of former CM HD Kumaraswamy, Nikhil and grand niece of ex-Congress minister M Krishnappa, Revathi got married on Thursday in Karnataka's Ramnagar.

Before the marriage, sources said that the wedding will remain a low-key affair with the presence of limited guests and all safety precautions would be taken to avoid spread of novel coronavirus.

However, in a video, it was seen that the limited guests were standing close to each other with dozens of cameramen surrounding the couple.  

Twitterati is once again divided over whether the wedding should have taken place or not. 

While many people are furious about why permissions were granted to powerful families in times of COVID-19, others congratulated the couple for the wedding. 

According to the data by Ministery of Health, there are 315 people who tested coronavirus positive, out of which 13 died. 

Earlier, Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa allowed closed-door weddings with guests less than 100 in the state in an order released on March 22. 

Both the political families were planning a grand wedding, but due to the coronavirus outbreak, it was decided that the ceremony would remain a modest affair as they didn't want to extend the date.   

