Some furious, others congratulate: Netizens react to marriage of Kumaraswamy's son during coronavirus lockdown

The son of former CM HD Kumaraswamy, Nikhil and grand niece of ex-Congress minister M Krishnappa, Revathi got married on Thursday in Karnataka's Ramnagar.

Before the marriage, sources said that the wedding will remain a low-key affair with the presence of limited guests and all safety precautions would be taken to avoid spread of novel coronavirus.

However, in a video, it was seen that the limited guests were standing close to each other with dozens of cameramen surrounding the couple.

Twitterati is once again divided over whether the wedding should have taken place or not.

While many people are furious about why permissions were granted to powerful families in times of COVID-19, others congratulated the couple for the wedding.

So the VIP wedding is on despite #lockdown



I wish the couple & all attendees a #Covid_19 free life ahead



Now with media blockade from venue let's hope @hd_kumaraswamy keeps up his word of "just a family affair" #Nikhilkumaraswamy #VIPSCovidStories #LockdownExtended

Jaldi kya thi shaadi karne ki I wonder..

I mean you have money - you couldve thrown a lavish wedding after 6 months - not like Nikhil is getting old.

Thank God for the lockdown, we are spared from Kannada channels live streaming #NikhilKumaraswamy's wedding!

Also, best wishes to the newly-weds.

Also, best wishes to the newly-weds. 😉😉 — Akshay Patil (@akshayhoy) April 17, 2020 ×

Hope will maintain low profile & within family as people cannot move in lockdown. Generally people do not marry in summers unless there are some desperate ones. Nevertheless, these are family matters & people opinions do not matter in such cases & nor should be

According to the data by Ministery of Health, there are 315 people who tested coronavirus positive, out of which 13 died.

Earlier, Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa allowed closed-door weddings with guests less than 100 in the state in an order released on March 22.

Both the political families were planning a grand wedding, but due to the coronavirus outbreak, it was decided that the ceremony would remain a modest affair as they didn't want to extend the date.