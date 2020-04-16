Kannada actor Nikhil Gowda to marry Revathi on April 17

Lockdown and social distancing notwithstanding, actor-politician Nikhil Gowda is all set to tie the knot with his fiancee Revathi on April 17.

Nikhil, the son of former Chief Minister of Karnataka HD Kumaraswamy, got engaged to Revathi earlier this year in February in Bengaluru. He is the grandson of former Prime Minister of India HD Deve Gowda.



Revathi is the neice of former minister N Krishnappa and this is an arranged marriage.



Keeping in mind the nationwide lockdown, the wedding will be a small, intimate affair with only close family members in attendance from both sides. The initial plan was to have a grand celebration at Ramanagara but now it has been cut down owing to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. The couple will tie the knot on Friday morning at a farmhouse in Ramanagara.



A source close to the 'Seetharama Kalyana' actor spoke to a daily and said, “Celebrations have already begun in both the households with various pre-wedding rituals being carried out ahead of the big day. The wedding muhurta is at 10 am. It will just be attended by close family members. His father, former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, will take a call on when the family will go to Ramanagara.”