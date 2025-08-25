Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's attacker, Rajesh Khimji, during interrogation has revealed that he had planned to attack her with a knife but changed the plan after seeing the security arrangements. Gupta was attacked on Wednesday (Aug 20) during the "jan sunvai" or “public grievance redressal” at her residence in Delhi by Rajesh Khimji. In a statement state BJP chief Virendraa Sachdeva had revealed that during the Jan Sunvai session, as she was speaking, a man, later identified as Khimji, “man approached her, presented some paper and suddenly held her hand while trying to pull her towards him. During this, there was a little jostling...People nabbed him.”.

Rekha Gupta's attacker reveals horrifying plan

Reports suggest that Rajesh, a resident of Gujarat's Rajkot, told police that he decided to attack the Delhi CM after she ignored his appeals against the Supreme Court order on stray dogs. On August 11, the Supreme Court of India August 11 a two-member bench had ordered the relocation of stray canines from Delhi-NCR streets to shelters. The order was subsequently amended on August 22, mellowing the order, a three-member bench said that only dogs with rabies or aggressive behaviour shall not be released back into public.