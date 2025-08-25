Add as a preferred source on Google

Shocking! Rekha Gupta's attacker Rajesh Khimji reveals plan to stab Delhi CM using knife

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Aug 25, 2025, 08:47 IST | Updated: Aug 25, 2025, 09:03 IST
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, Rajesh Khimji who attacked her on Aug 20 Photograph: (Combination created using images from ANI)

Story highlights

Rajesh Khimji, who attacked Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday (Aug 20), has told investigators that he had originally planned to stab her with a knife.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's attacker, Rajesh Khimji, during interrogation has revealed that he had planned to attack her with a knife but changed the plan after seeing the security arrangements. Gupta was attacked on Wednesday (Aug 20) during the "jan sunvai" or “public grievance redressal” at her residence in Delhi by Rajesh Khimji. In a statement state BJP chief Virendraa Sachdeva had revealed that during the Jan Sunvai session, as she was speaking, a man, later identified as Khimji, “man approached her, presented some paper and suddenly held her hand while trying to pull her towards him. During this, there was a little jostling...People nabbed him.”.

Rekha Gupta's attacker reveals horrifying plan

Reports suggest that Rajesh, a resident of Gujarat's Rajkot, told police that he decided to attack the Delhi CM after she ignored his appeals against the Supreme Court order on stray dogs. On August 11, the Supreme Court of India August 11 a two-member bench had ordered the relocation of stray canines from Delhi-NCR streets to shelters. The order was subsequently amended on August 22, mellowing the order, a three-member bench said that only dogs with rabies or aggressive behaviour shall not be released back into public.

Khimji, as per a NDTV report also said that he visited the Supreme Court after it ordered the street dog ban. However, after seeing the tight security at the top court, he left for CM Rekha Gupta's residence in Shalimar Bagh. He said that he planned to stab Gupta using a knife, but when he reached the civil lines office, seeing the security arrangements he threw away the weapon.

