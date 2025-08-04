/Shibu Soren dies: A timeline of the political life of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader who helped form Indian tribal state

Shibu Soren, one of the most important tribal leaders of India, died on Monday (Aug 4) after a prolonged illness. He was 81. Soren’s leadership was central to the formation of the tribal state of Jharkhand in 2000. The state empowered tribals with political representation that included 28 reserved Assembly seats for Adivasi communities. Soren was known for his confrontational style of functioning, but that was the oxygen for his movement.

Here is a brief timeline of his storied life:

Shibu Soren early life and activism

Shibu Soren was born on 11 January 1944, in Nemra village in present-day Jharkhand to a Santhal tribal family. When Soren was young, his father was murdered allegedly by moneylenders, leading him to leave school and turn to activism for tribal resistance. At the age of 18, Soren founded the Santhal Navyuvak Sangh to mobilise tribal youth against exploitation. In later life, he worked as a school teacher.

Shibu Soren political life: Founding of JMM and tribal mobilisations

In 1972, Soren co-founded the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha or JMM with AK Roy, Binod Bihari Mahato and other leaders. The JMM aimed to reclaim tribal lands and demand a separate, tribal-majority state. This was achieved through a combination of mass agitations, cultural mobilisation, and political alliances.

The JMM addressed exploitation in the Chotanagpur and Santhal Pargana regions, and agitated for tribal land rights, cultural preservation, and control over natural resources, with the slogan 'jal, jungal, zameen' (water, forest, land).

Soren led the Dhankatni Movement, which encouraged tribals or 'adivasis' to forcibly harvest crops from land seized by outsiders. This movement was a symbol of resistance to economic marginalisation.

Shibu Soren's career in Indian and Jharkhand politics

Between 1980 and 2019, Shibu Soren was elected to the Lok Sabha from Dumka, becoming a key voice for Adivasi rights at the centre. Fondly called 'Dishom Guru', he led the Jharkhand statehood movement for nearly three decades, fulfilling his dream when the state was formed by the division of Bihar on 15 November 2000.

He served as chief minister of Jharkhand three times (2005, 2008–2009 and 2009–2010). At the centre, he was the Union Coal Minister in 2004–2006, though legal troubles interrupted most of his terms. In 2020, he was elected to the Rajya Sabha, the upper house of Indian parliament.

Soren paved the way for his son, Hemant Soren, who currently leads the JMM and serves as Jharkhand’s chief minister.

The politics of JMM, however, was later diluted by the fragmentation and factionalism of its leaders, who later joined, or formed alliances with, major parties like the Congress and BJP.

Shibu Soren's legal controversies and murder allegations faced by him

Throughout his political career, Shibu Soren faced legal cases. Soren was accused in a 1974 double murder case, in which two people were killed over a dispute over goat slaughter. He was cleared of the case in 2010.

The Chirudih Massacre of 1975 is another major one. Soren was among the accused in the killing of 10 people during a clash between tribals and 'outsiders'. He was issued an arrest warrant in 2004 and went underground. In 2008, he was acquitted due to insufficient evidence.

But perhaps the most damning for Soren's political career was the Shashi Nath Jha murder of 1994. Jha was Soren's secretary, and the allegation was that he was murdered because he had knowledge of a bribery scandal. Soren was convicted in the case in 2006 and sentenced to life. But he was acquitted in 2007, which was upheld in 2018.

Shibu Soren legacy: JMM bribery scandal of 1993 marred his reputation

The JMM bribary scandal dates back to 1993. The alllegation was that Soren or his party accepted bribes to support the Narasimha Rao government of Congress. He was not convicted in the case, but the Jha murder case was linked to the bribery scandal. Soren was also criticised for holding “kangaroo courts” and extrajudicial methods during his time in power. In 2007, he survived a bomb attack targeting his convoy.

Though Soren was acquitted in most of the criminal cases he was linked to, his legacy suffered as a result. While he championed tribal rights, the JMM was accused of creating dynastic politics. Several JMM leaders left to join other major national parties, including the BJP, thus diluting JMM's original role as a beacon of tribal rights.

In spite of all this, Shibu Soren remains a pivotal figure in Jharkhand’s history, revered for his contribution to Adivasi empowerment.