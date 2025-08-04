/Shibu Soren: Legendary tribal leader who helped form Jharkhand state had a legacy marred by legal setbacks

Shibu Soren, who died on Monday (Aug 4) at the age of 81 after a prolonged kidney illness, was a legendary tribal leader behind the creation of a separate state of Jharkhand in eastern India. His political legacy, however, is marred by criminal investigations and allegations of corruption. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led tributes to the leader, whose death is the end of an era and will leave a huge void in the tribal state's politics.

Shibu Soren: The 'Dishom Guru' behind Jharkhand’s statehood

Fondly called 'Dishom Guru', Soren was an architect behind the formation of Jharkhand, which happened after a decades-long tribal movement led by him.

Born on 11 January 1944 in a Santhal tribal village, Soren’s early life was shaped by personal tragedies, particularly the murder of his father allegedly by moneylenders. Soren established the Santhal Navyuvak Sangh to mobilise tribal youth against exploitation, at the age of 18.

In 1972, Soren co-founded the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha or JMM. He led movements to reclaim tribal lands and demand a separate state, a struggle that lasted for three decades before Jharkhand was formed, cleaved off from the erstwhile Bihar in 2000. He led several 'adivasi' or tribal struggles like the 'Dhankatni Movement', earning him a reputation as the face of the community.

Shibu Soren had a long political career

Soren was elected several times to the Lok Sabha, India's lower house of parliament, from Dumka constituency. He served as chief minister three times since the state was formed. He was also a coal minister in the central government.

Shibu Soren faced several legal setbacks

Shibu Soren faced charges in several criminal cases including the Chirudih massacre, the Shashi Nath Jha murder, and the JMM bribery scandal. He was acquitted in most of the major cases.

While an undeniable champion of tribal rights and cultural identity, Shibu Soren's legacy was often marred by controversy.

His son, Hemant Soren, now leads the JMM and serves as Jharkhand’s chief minister. His death is an end of an era for not only Jharkhand but Indian national politics. His vision for tribal dignity continues to shape Jharkhand’s political landscape