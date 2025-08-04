/Shibu Soren, veteran JMM leader and ex-Jharkhand CM, passes away at 81

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Shibu Soren, a prominent figure in Indian politics, passed away on Monday (Aug 4) at the age of 81. He breathed his last at Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi, where he had been receiving care for a prolonged illness. The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader, who was on ventilator support, was in critical condition after being hospitalised in the last week of June due to a kidney-related issue, according to reports. His passing has been confirmed by his son, the current Jharkhand CM, Hemant Soren. In a post on X, Heman Soren said, “Respected Guru Dishom has left us all. Today, I have become empty...”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while mourning the demise of the former Chief Minister remembered Soren's work for empowering tribal communities and the poor. In an X post, he said, “Shri Shibu Soren Ji was a grassroots leader who rose through the ranks of public life with unwavering dedication to the people. He was particularly passionate about empowering tribal communities, the poor and downtrodden. Pained by his passing away.” He added that his "thoughts are with his family and admirers. Spoke to Jharkhand CM Shri Hemant Soren Ji and expressed condolences. Om Shanti".

Earlier today, during a press conference, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut also paid tribute to the former Jharkhand Chief Minister and stated that he was "no less than God" for the people of his state.

"We always think of Shibu Soren. Coming from a tribal state, that person joined national politics. For the people of Jharkhand, he was no less than a god. Shibu Soren is a member of the Rajya Sabha, and his seat is right next to mine," he said.

Raut added, “I always asked his party MPs about his health. Two days ago, I was told he was not doing well, and today he has passed away. Uddhav Thackeray and the entire family pay tributes to him. He gave his life for the welfare of the tribal population of his state.”