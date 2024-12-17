Brisbane, Australia

Australia have been dealt a fresh injury blow on Day 4 of the Gabba Test match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy series after Josh Hazlewood sat out due to calf soreness. Playing at the Gabba on Tuesday (Dec 17), Hazlewood complained of calf soreness in the opening session of the day before leaving the field. Cricket Australia later confirmed that the star pacer will have a scan to reveal the extent of the injury. Despite him not being available, Australia are top of their game as India look to avoid back-to-back defeats.

Advertisment

Hazlewood sits out with injury

Having opted to miss the Adelaide Test, Hazlewood returned to the Playing XI for the Gabba contest. However, with him complaining of calf soreness, Cricket Australia’s decision to include him in the Test match has backfired big time. Interestingly, according to International Cricket Council (ICC) guidelines, a player cannot bat (unless final batter) or bowl for the duration of time he/she has spent out of the ground due to medical reasons.

So in case Hazlewood does return, he will have to spend considerable time on the field if he is to bowl again for the Aussies.

Advertisment

So far, Hazlewood has six wickets in the BGT and will look to continue his impressive form in case he is fit.

But if he is not able to continue, Scott Boland and Michael Neser will be in line to take Hazlewood’s place in the Playing XI.

Boland played in the second Test match in Adelaide and scalped five wickets including the prize wickets of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill.

Advertisment

ALSO READ | 'We can't babysit...,' says Mumbai captain Shreyas Iyer about former DC teammate Prithvi Shaw

Rain to save Gabba Test for India?

At the time of writing, rain again played spoilsport as India were 180/6 and still trailed by 265 runs in the first innings. India still need 65 runs to avoid follow-on while there are only a maximum of five sessions remaining in the match. As things stand, India’s chances of winning the Test match are all but over with draw being the best outcome.

The result will also have bearings on India and Australia’s World Test Championship (WTC) final qualification with a draw doing no favours to the former.