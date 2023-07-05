Sharad Pawar vs Ajit Pawar: Both factions hold meetings. What to happen next?

Different factions led by Sharad Pawar and his nephew Ajit Pawar of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) are scheduled to hold separate meetings in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Both sides have even appointed two chief whips amid the ongoing political crisis in the Indian state of Maharashtra, which began when Ajit Pawar joined the Shiv Sena-BJP cabinet and took oath as deputy chief minister of the state. The chief whip for the Sharad Pawar faction will be Jitendra Awhad and Anil Patil will be for Ajit's faction.

The faction led by Ajit was scheduled to meet at the Mumbai Education Trust (MET) premises in suburban Bandra at 11:00am (IST). While the Sharad Pawar faction will gather at the YB Chavan Centre in south Mumbai around 1:00pm (IST).

Reports have mentioned that the meetings will give a clear picture of the way forward in the ongoing political situation in Maharashtra as it show how many

Ajit has claimed that all 53 NCP MLAs are supporting him, on the contrary, Sharad Pawar's camp says that Ajit has backing of only 13 MLAs.

With 53 MLAs in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly, Ajit would need the support of at least 36 MLAs to avoid triggering the anti-defection rules. What is anti-defection law? According to the law, a group of lawmakers can only quit one party to join another if they have the backing of at least two-thirds of the original party's total MLAs.

It also establishes the procedure by which legislators may be disqualified and removed from their respective legislative assembly based on a petition by any other member of that House to the Presiding Officer of the legislature.

A legislator is said to have defected and switched sides if he or she leaves his or her party of choice or votes against the party leadership's wishes on a vote.

(With inputs from agencies)

