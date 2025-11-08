/Security forces foil major narcotics smuggling bid in Tangdhar, Kupwara

Srinagar: In a meticulously planned intelligence-driven operation, the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police successfully thwarted a narcotics smuggling attempt in the Hajitra village of Tangdhar, Kupwara district, and recovered approximately 800 grams of suspected high-grade heroin.

Acting on precise intelligence shared by the local police station, authorities launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in Hajitra village. During the search, security personnel uncovered a discreetly concealed package containing a brown solid substance, suspected to be heroin of significant purity, hidden at the residence of a local.

The recovered contraband, weighing around 800 grams, has been sent for forensic analysis to confirm its composition and origin. Jammu and Kashmir Police have registered a case under the stringent provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, with a comprehensive investigation underway to trace the smuggling network and identify potential accomplices.

“This operation underscores the unwavering commitment of our security forces to disrupt drug trafficking networks that threaten the social fabric of Jammu and Kashmir,” said a senior police official. “The seamless coordination between the Army and local police was pivotal in ensuring the success of Operation Hajitra.”

Local residents have welcomed the operation, expressing relief over the authorities’ proactive measures to curb the menace of narcotics in the border region. Tangdhar, located close to the Line of Control (LoC), has occasionally been exploited by anti-national elements for cross-border smuggling activities.

