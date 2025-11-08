Google Preferred
AK-47 rifle seized from doctor’s locker in Anantnag medical college

Idrees Lone
Published: Nov 08, 2025, 21:55 IST | Updated: Nov 08, 2025, 21:55 IST
Representative image

Story highlights

The accused has been identified as Dr. Adeel Ahmad Rather, son of Abdul Majeed Rather and a resident of Qazigund in the Anantnag district. Srinagar Police have arrested the doctor, who was previously posted at the Government Medical College, Anantnag.

Srinagar: In a startling discovery, an AK-47 assault rifle was recovered from the personal locker of a former senior resident doctor at the Government Medical College (GMC), Anantnag, police sources confirmed on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Dr. Adeel Ahmad Rather, son of Abdul Majeed Rather and a resident of Qazigund in Anantnag district. Srinagar Police have arrested the doctor, who was previously posted at the Government Medical College, Anantnag, and was recently transferred to Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh over his alleged role in plastering propaganda posters of the banned terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) across the city last month.

Acting on precise intelligence, authorities backed by the Joint Interrogation Centre (JIC) Anantnag, raided the college premises and recovered the AK-47 from Dr. Rather’s assigned locker. The doctor had served as a senior resident in the Department of Medicine at GMC Anantnag until October 24, 2024, prior to his transfer to Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

Both Dr. Rather and the seized AK-47 are in the custody of Srinagar Police as investigators probe the weapon’s origin and the motives behind its illicit possession.

