/Security forces bust two old terrorist hideouts in South Kashmir's Kulgam forests

In a significant anti-terror operation, security forces uncovered and dismantled two long-abandoned terrorist hideouts deep in the forested regions of Damhal Hanjipora in south Kashmir's Kulgam district. The breakthrough came during a meticulously planned joint search on Monday (Nov 3), officials confirmed.

The operation was spearheaded by the Indian Army's 9 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) in close coordination with the Jammu and Kashmir Police. Acting on precise intelligence inputs about potential terrorist infrastructure in the area, troops launched a cordon-and-search mission in the rugged terrain between Ahmed Abad and Nengripora forest pockets.

"Two old hideouts were successfully traced and busted," a senior official from the security forces told reporters. "These structures, likely used by terrorists in the past for shelter and storage, have been neutralised to prevent any future misuse."

During the sweep, personnel recovered several items from the concealed bunkers, including gas cylinders, clothing, and other miscellaneous supplies. No explosives or weapons were found, indicating the hideouts had been dormant for some time. "The recoveries provide valuable insights into past terrorist activities in the region," the official added.

The forested belts of Kulgam have historically served as hideouts for terrorist groups operating in the Valley, though encounters and busts like this have significantly disrupted their networks in recent years. Authorities believe these particular sites date back to older phases of insurgency, possibly abandoned amid intensified counter-terror operations.