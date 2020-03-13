Second coronavirus death in India: 69-year-old dies in Delhi

A 69-year-old woman who was suffering from coronavirus died in Delhi, officials from Delhi government confirmed on Friday.

This is the second coronavirus death from India, a day after Karnataka reported the first fatality.

Reportedly, the woman is the mother of a COVID-19 patient and was also suffering from hypertension and diabetes.

WION sources said that infected son of the woman had a travel history to Italy, one of the worst-affected regions outside mainland China.

Earlier, the Indian health ministry refused to consider the outbreak in India as a "health emergency" and confirmed 81 infected cases in the country.

Addressing a one-day session of the Delhi Assembly, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the COVID-19 is in the "containment stage", and the Centre and state government are working together to deal with the crisis.

"We have closed schools, cinema halls, universities... To contain the spread of coronavirus," Kejriwal said. "We have been taking all precautionary measures and people have been supporting us."

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa today ordered the closure of schools, universities, theatres, malls, among others, after a 76-year-old from Kalaburagi became India's first coronavirus fatality.

After a rising number of cases, the Indian government on Wednesday suspended visas issues to all the countries till March 15, effective from today. However, UN and international organisation officials and diplomats are given relaxation from this move.