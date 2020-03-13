81 coronavirus cases confirmed in India, 17 foreign nationals tested positive

The Indian health ministry confirmed on Friday that 81 coronavirus cases are confirmed in India.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) held a press briefing today where they also said that out of the 81 positive cases, there are 64 Indians, 16 Italians and one Canadian.

Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary Health Ministry, also said that 124 evacuees from Japan and 112 evacuees from China are being discharged from today after they tested negative for COVID-19 in the second round of test.

Agarwal also said that the outbreak in India is not a "health emergency".

"We are trying to support initiative taken by the state in terms of managing the situation," Agarwal said.

Late on Thursday, a 76-year-old man from Karnataka became the first coronavirus fatality from India.

The MEA also said that 220 Indian students are near Milan in Italy and the government has a priority to bring them back.

"Air India would be taking a flight to Milan to bring back Indians stranded there. The flight would take off tomorrow afternoon and would be landing on Sunday morning at Delhi Airport," Rubina Ali, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation said.