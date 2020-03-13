India versus South Africa ODI series called off amid coronavirus pandemic

The ongoing India versus South Africa, three-match ODI series has been called off amid coronavirus pandemic. While the first ODI of the three-match rubber was abandoned without a ball being bowled in Dharamsala on Thursday, the remaining two matches of the series were to be held in Lucknow and Kolkata on March 15 and 18 respectively.

However, both the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Cricket South Africa (CSA) have collectively decided to cancel the series. The Proteas players will leave India at the earliest available flight after coming to Delhi.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) along with Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Friday announced to reschedule the ongoing ODI series in view of the Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) outbreak. Cricket South Africa will visit India at a later date to play 3 One-day Internationals. The BCCI-CSA will jointly work out the revised schedule," the BCCI said in a statement on Friday.

Both the remaining ODIs of the three-match series were to be held behind closed doors amid the coronavirus outbreak but with the situation deteriorating, the BCCI has decided to call off the series completely keeping the health and well being of the players and staffs in mind.

Earlier on Friday, the board decided to suspend IPL 2020 till April 15 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With the IPL Governing Council meeting is scheduled to be held on March 14 (Saturday), it will be interesting to see what final decision the board takes along with all the franchises while keeping the scheduling and logistics in mind.