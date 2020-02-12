Second batch of foreign envoys arrive in Srinagar for two-day Jammu and Kashmir visit

The second batch of foreign envoys arrived in Srinagar on Wednesday morning for a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir beginning today. The visit comes a month after a delegation of ambassadors visited the Union Territory in January.

The batch has 25 foreign envoys, including envoys from Germany, Canada, France, New Zealand, Mexico, Italy, Afghanistan, Austria, Uzbekistan, Poland, as well as envoys of the European Union (EU).

The visit is aimed at demonstrating measures undertaken by the government to restore normalcy in the newly created Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory.

The envoys will be apprised of the ground situation following the abrogation of Article 370 which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir during their visit.

According to reports, the foreign delegation is also likely to meet business representatives and others during its stay in Srinagar and Jammu.

In Jammu, the envoys will meet Lt. Governor GC Murmu.

The envoys will be visiting Baramulla where they will be briefed by the Army.

The visit also comes days after former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers - Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti -- have been detained under stringent Public Safety Act (PSA).

Security has been beefed up in Srinagar and the areas around the hotel where the delegation of foreign envoys will be staying.