Government to take foreign envoys to Kashmir on January 9 

The Central government will take a group of foreign envoys to Kashmir on January 9-10.

Envoys from a diverse set of groupings and regions such as European Union, ASEAN, Latin America will tour Kashmir and assess the ground situation after scrapping of J&K’s special status.

Sources have also told WION that the envoys will meet civil society members, journalists and some other delegation.

It’s very highly unlikely that these envoys will speak to media during their stay.

In October last year, European union Parliamentarians were taken to Kashmir which was the first such visit by any international delegation post abrogation of the Article 370.

Before that visit, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval met the visiting members of the European Parliament and spoke about the developments in Jammu and Kashmir and the issue of cross border terrorism.

The visit by foreign envoys comes even as Modi-government has come under severe criticism for keeping the region cut off from the rest of the country.