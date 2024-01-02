Scammers con devotees ahead of Ram Mandir consecration ceremony; VHP issues statement

Ahead of the highly-anticipated Ram Mandir consecration ceremony in the northern Indian city of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, criminal rackets that are using the auspicious occasion to defraud the devotees have sprung up across the country.

According to news agency ANI, the scammers are using fake QR codes saying they are collecting donations for the temple. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) (a Hindu rights organisation) has warned how cybercriminals have put out social media messages, seeking donations in the name of the temple.

VHP revealed a miscreant identified as Abhishek Kumar had been seeking funds for Ayodhya temple development by posting messages on different online groups, with the money going to his personal bank account.

"He has posted the UPI QR codes in Facebook groups with the line 'Ram Mandir Ayodhya Chanda pradarshan Karen.' On scanning the QR Code, UPI will direct the user to UPI ID '9040914736@Paytm' with the name Manisha Nallabelly," Girish Bhardwaj, a VHP member said in a letter to the Uttar Pradesh DGP and IG. सावधान..!!

श्री राम जन्मभूमि तीर्थ क्षेत्र के नाम से फर्जी आईडी बना कर कुछ लोग पैसा ठगी का प्रयास कर रहे हैं। @HMOIndia @CPDelhi @dgpup @Uppolice को ऐसे लोगों के विरूद्ध विलम्ब कार्यवाही करनी चहिए। @ShriRamTeerth has not authorised any body to collect funds for this occasion. pic.twitter.com/YHhgTBXEKi — विनोद बंसल Vinod Bansal (@vinod_bansal) December 31, 2023 × Notably, when a VHP member from Ayodhya spoke to Kumar over the phone, the alleged fraudster said: "Contribute as much as you can. Your name and number will be noted in the diary. When the temple is completed, all of you will be invited to Ayodhya. I am speaking from Ayodhya."

The scammers are also using the name of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, the trust overseeing the construction and management of the temple, to seek money from the devotees.

"Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra has not given anyone any right to collect money in any way. And those who are making such efforts want to cheat people in a fraudulent manner, and action should be taken against them," VHP's national spokesperson Vinod Bansal said in a post on X on Sunday.

Ram temple consecration ceremony

After years of court cases and several controversies, the Indian Supreme Court in 2019 granted the land to the Hindu side to build the temple. PM Modi laid the foundation stone (Bhumi puja) in August 2020 and after three years, he will be there to attend the consecration ceremony on January 22.

The temple is central to the beliefs of Hindus and the entire complex has been built in the traditional Nagara style. Upon completion, the temple will be 380 feet long (east-west direction), 250 feet wide and 161 feet high. Each floor of the temple will be 20 ft high and have a total of 392 pillars and 44 gates.