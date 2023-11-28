SC calls out ‘narrow-mindedness’, rejects plea seeking complete ban on Pak artists

The Supreme Court of India on Tuesday (Nov 28) rejected a plea which sought a complete ban on the performance or working of artists from Pakistan in the country, and appealed to the petitioner to not be “so narrow-minded”.

A bench of justices comprising SVN Bhatti and Sanjiv Khanna said that they were not inclined to interfere with the order of the Bombay High Court which had junked the plea filed by Faaiz Anwar Qureshi, who claimed that he was an artiste and a cine worker.

"You should not press this appeal. Do not be so narrow-minded," stated the bench. Supreme Court further refused the submission of the plea to expunge some remarks which were made against the petitioner by the high court.

In the petition, the petitioner had sought the direction of the court for the central government to impose a complete ban on companies, Indian citizens, associations and firms from soliciting or employing any work or performance, entering into any association, or taking any services and so on with any Pakistani artist like musicians, singers, cine workers, technicians and lyricists.

Bombay High Court calls petition ‘a retrograde step’

The petition was dismissed by the Bombay High Court which stated that the measures being sought by the petitioner were a retrograde step in the promotion of peace, unity and cultural harmony, and there is no merit in it. "One must understand that in order to be a patriot, one need not be inimical to those from abroad especially, from the neighbouring country," the court stated.

"A true patriot is a person who is selfless, who is devoted to the cause of his country, which he cannot be unless he is a person who is good at heart. A person who is good at heart would welcome in his country any activity which promotes peace, harmony, and tranquillity within the country and across the border," it added.

In its order, the high court had stated that music, arts, sports, dance, culture and so on are the kinds of activities which are above cultures, nationalities and nations, and these events bring unity, harmony, tranquillity and peace in the country and between countries.

The high court stated how Pakistan was a participant in the Cricket World Cup. He added that this occurred because the Indian government took appreciable positive steps in the interest of harmony and overall peace in consonance with Article 51 of the Constitution of India which is regarding the promotion of international security and peace.