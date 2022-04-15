Sarpanch shot dead in India’s Kashmir Valley; Lt Governor Manoj Sinha sends condolences   

A sarpanch has been shot dead by terrorists in Pattan area of Kashmir Valley in India.

The victim has been identified as Manzoor Ahmad Bangroo, son of Mohammad Sideeq. He used to live in Goshbugh area of Pattan, which falls in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

At about 7.35 pm, police received information about a terror incident in Goshbugh area of Pattan, which is located in Baramulla district, Jammu and Kashmir Police said. In it, terrorists had shot dead a sarpanch.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that terrorists had fired upon Manzoor Ahmad Bangroo (an independent sarpanch), who is the son of Mohammad Sideeq Bangroo. He is a resident of Goshbugh area of Pattan in Baramulla. In this terror incident, he had received critical gunshot injuries and was immediately evacuated to nearby hospital for treatment. However, doctors declared him brought dead,” said Vijay Kumar, IG, Kashmir Police.

Jammu and Kashmir Police has registered a case in this regard under relevant sections of law. Senior police officers reached the spot and the area has been cordoned off.

Investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of this crime.

“I strongly condemn the terror attack on sarpanch Manzoor Ahmad Bangroo. Perpetrators of this despicable act shall be punished. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family in this hour of grief,” said J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha.