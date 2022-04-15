Kashmir: Markets abuzz, mosques open during Ramazan after two years due to COVID-19

The Holy month of Ramazan is being observed by Muslims across the world. And in India's Kashmir Valley, mosques have been opened after two years of being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A huge number of people are gathering for every prayer of the day at Srinagar's Hazratbal Shrine. People say they are happy to be praying in the mosques again.

In the month of Ramazan, most of the Muslims pray in the mosques five times a day. And there are special prayers also offered during the month of Ramadan.

Millions of Muslims can be seen praying in every mosque of the valley including the Jamia Masjid and Hazratbal. And this year, the gatherings have become bigger as the mosques have been allowed to open after two years.

According to Ghulam Ahmad, a local man, ''I have no words to express my feelings, seeing so much rush at Hazratbal Shrine makes me extremely Joyous. We came to pray, and thousands of people have come to pray here. Our hearts were yearning for coming here to pray but thank God we managed to do so. There is no limit to my happiness.''

The locals said that they can't believe they are praying in the mosques again. ''We are grateful to God for again calling us to the mosques so that we can pray here. There is a history and connection with this Hazratbal Shrine. We are eager to come back and pray here again. We prayed for brotherhood and peace in the Valley.'' said a local man named Naseer Ahmad.

In Kashmir, there is an age-old tradition of waking people for the pre-dawn meals called Suhoor. A person called 'Sahar Khan' who gives a wakeup call by using drums and chants and moves around colonies every night all through the month of Ramadan.

In the holy month, there are various foods whose sales go up drastically. The dates are sold in Kashmir for crores of rupees during the Ramadan. There are various types of dates which are sold here, imported from various countries for the Ramazan.

The Ajwa, Mabroom, Kalmi, Sudayi, Sukhri, Amber, and Merjol are the types that are sold in the market.

'' I am thankful to God that covid has left us and this year people have returned to the markets. We have various types of dates to sell, and people's response is great. This year we are doing great business, but the only issue is things are a little expensive.'' said Noor Ud Din Wani, the whole seller of dates.

Several other foods are also made especially for Iftar, a time to break the fast. Phirni, Halwa, fruits custards, and Sewaiyan are sold in every area of the valley.

''This year is so much better than the last two years. We can finally see people coming out and shopping. There is a lot of difference this year. Our work is going well now.'' said local shopkeeper, Shakeel Ahmad.

In all the mosques, prayers for peace, covid free world, and prosperity are being made.