Four terrorists killed in India’s Jammu and Kashmir encounter  

Four terrorists have been killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir union territory of India.

The encounter had started on Thursday at Badigam area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district after police got a tip-off about the presence of terrorists.

"So far, four local terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT neutralised in Shopian encounter. Search is still going on," said IGP Kashmir.

The identity of the terrorists killed by the security forces is yet to be ascertained. The operation was carried out by a joint team of police and army.

When the team approached towards the suspected spot, the terrorists fired upon them, leading to a gunfight.

Since January this year, security forces have killed 48 terrorists and around 26 have been arrested alive. More than 150 over the ground workers (OGW) have also been apprehended.