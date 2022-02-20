S. Jaishankar begins 3-day visit to France to attend EU Ministerial Forum for Cooperation in Indo-Pacific

India's Minister of External Affairs of India Subrahmanyam Jaishankar is set to attend the EU Ministerial Forum for Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific on February 22, which is an initiative of the French Presidency of the European Council.

The visit is crucial from the perspective of India as it will happen amid Chinese assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region.

During his visit, Jaishankar will hold a bilateral meeting with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian.

He will also hold meetings with counterparts from the EU and other Indo-Pacific countries on the sidelines of the Forum.

India in France tweeted: "EAM Jaishankar begins his 3-day visit to France, a key strategic partner; he will attend the EU Ministerial forum for cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, hold bilateral meetings with @JY_LeDrian and @florence_parly, interact with think tanks and chair India Heads of Missions in EU Conference."

Jaishankar will also give an address at the French Institute of International Relations (IFRI).

This crucial visit comes after Jaishankar participated in Munich Security Conference (MSC) 2022 in Germany.

He held a series of meeting with ministers from Europe, Asia, and other parts of the world.

Taking to his Twitter, Jaishankar wrote, "Wonderful to see the community turnout on a cold Sunday Munich morning. Their feelings for India were so heart warming."

He added, "Shared with them the confident national mood. And underlined the strong momentum of India-Germany relations."

