Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to visit India next week

Russian Foreign minister Sergey Lavrov will be visiting New Delhi early next week. This will be the first high-level visit from Russia to India this year.

Earlier this year, India's foreign secretary Harsh Shringla was on a visit to Moscow, during which he extended an invitation for the Russian foreign minister to visit India.

During Shringla's Moscow visit, a roadmap was decided on the high level visits and engagements.

This year will also see the visit of Indian Army and Navy chiefs to Moscow.

The big focus will be the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin for the annual India-Russia summit. The summit could not happen last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Earlier, Secretary (West) Vikas Swarup had visited Moscow for consultations with the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin on UN Security Council issues.

April could also see the visit of Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov for inter inter-governmental commission meeting.

During Lavorv's visit, focus areas will include cooperation during the Covid crisis. The approval for Russia's Covid vaccine Sputnik V is expected to be taken up by Indian regulatory authorities soon. India's BRICS chairmanship for this year will also be in focus. India, as the chair of BRICS, will be inviting the member countries for a summit towards the later half of the year.