Russia supports India, says Moscow isn't in favour of Kashmir being discussed at United Nations 

In major support for New Delhi, Moscow has said that it never favours Kashmir being brought to the United Nations for any discussions.

Responding to questions at a press conference in Delhi, Russian Envoy to India, Nikolay Kudashev said, "As far as the discussions at the United Nations Security Council are concerned... we have never been in favour of bringing this issue to the United Nation's agenda because this is strictly a bilateral matter for India and Pakistan to discuss on the basis of Shimla and Lahore. Not much to discuss under the aegis of United Nations Security Council".

Also read: Is China the only thorn in India-Russia ties?

The comments come days after China, at the behest of Pakistan, raised Kashmir at a closed-door informal meet at the United Nations Security Council. The meet saw no takers and ended without any outcome.

On the visit of foreign envoys to Jammu and Kashmir earlier this month, Kudashev said he doesn't "feel the reason to travel" as "Kashmir is India's internal matter" and belongs to India's "constitutional space".

Also read: Our ties with New Delhi second to none - Russian envoy to India

"Those who believe that it is an issue and doubt Indian polices in Kashmir can travel", Kudashev said.

The Russian mission has confirmed to WION that it won't be requesting Indian government to be part of any future foreign envoys visit. According to government sources, the visit that happened in early January was at the request of various missions.

"If you invite me... I will go as a friend," the envoy responded when asked if the Indian government invites him for a visit.