Russia-India defence cooperation important for relations between the two countries: Russian Defence Minister

Russian Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu highlighted the importance of defence cooperation between Russia and India during his meeting with Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday (December 6). He said he is confident that both countries will help in enhancing "regional security".

Russia's defence minister and his Indian counterpart, along with India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Russia counterpart Sergey Lavrov, held a 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue in the Indian capital.

In his opening remarks, Shoigu said, "Russia-India defence cooperation is important for the relations between our two countries during these times. I am confident Russia and India will help in enhancing regional security."

It is important to note that greements for procurement of 7.63x39mm assault rifles AK-203 and protocol on amending agreement on cooperation for Kalashnikov series small arms manufacturing were signed during the defence ministers' meetings.

Rajnath Singh also tweeted, "Had a productive, fruitful and substantial bilateral discussions on defence cooperation with the Russian Defence Minister, General Sergey Shoigu in New Delhi today. India values its special and privileged strategic partnership with Russia."

Singh also noted that it was a great pleasure to discuss and exchange opinions on certain significant issues of common interest between the two nations. He further added that India "deeply appreciates" Russia's strong support.

The crucial meeting comes ahead of Russian President, Vladimir Putin's visit to India during which he will meet Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. The meeting is their first in-person meeting since the BRICS summit in November 2019.

It is expected that both countries will sign more than 10 agreements following the talks between PM Modi and President Putin. These agreements will be in the fields of space, culture, science and technology, defence etc.

