Putin visit: Russian President to reach New Delhi today for India-Russia summit

Today, India and Russia will conduct their first '2+2' dialogue in the national capital, where they will address crucial topics to further strengthen bilateral relations.

The newly established 2+2 discussion mechanism between India and Russia will hold its maiden meeting at the level of defence and foreign ministries.

In the meantime, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet for a meeting to discuss defence, trade and investment, energy, and technology.



A detailed joint statement would be issued following the meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russian Ambassador to India Nikolay Kudashev had stated on Saturday.



India, Russia set to ink AK-203 rifle deal

Under the 'Make in India' programme, India and Russia are expected to sign an agreement to produce 7.5 lakh AK-203 assault rifles for the Indian Army.

The major attraction would be the AK-203 assault rifle deal.

The AK-203, which was created in Russia, will be manufactured in a new plant in Uttar Pradesh.

The specifics of the agreement have already been agreed upon in terms of quantity, pricing, and production method.

Over the course of ten years, 60,14,427 AK-203 rifles will be produced for India's armed services.

Itinerary and agenda



PM Modi and President Putin will begin their summit talks at 5:30 p.m., according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), while the Russian leader will depart from Delhi at 9:30 p.m.

The day will start with a meeting between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoygu, as part of the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military-Technical Cooperation.

Separately, S Jaishankar, the Indian External Affairs Minister, will meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

At 11:30 p.m., the two countries' foreign and defence ministers will conduct a "2+2" discussion.

Before the 21st India-Russia summit, Prime Minister Modi and President Putin will meet one-on-one.

A banquet will also be held for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

