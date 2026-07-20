/Ruckus in parliament: Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha adjourned amid relentless protests

Legislative proceedings in parliament came to a standstill as persistent disruptions and bitter exchanges between the government and Opposition led to sequential adjournments in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, leaving key public business entirely stalled. From the moment the morning bell sounded at 11:00 AM, both Houses descended into uproar. Opposition members trooped into the Well of the House, raising placards and chanting slogans demanding immediate debates on pressing national issues and opposition-led notices under suspended rules. Presiding officers suspended the Question Hour within minutes of opening.

In the Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla repeatedly appealed to the protesting lawmakers to clear the well and return to their assigned seats. Pointing out that taxpayers' money was being wasted and that constructive debate remains the core mandate of parliament, the Chair urged members to raise their issues through designated parliamentary notices. However, as the sloganeering intensified, the Lok Sabha was initially adjourned until 12:00 PM, only to witness similar chaos upon reconvening, resulting in further delays throughout the afternoon.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

A similar impasse played out in the Rajya Sabha. Opposition parties insisted on a comprehensive debate under Rule 267, which requires setting aside all listed daily business, to address their key demands. The Chair’s refusal to admit the notices without prior agreement from the business advisory committee triggered immediate protests. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju maintained that the government remained open to discussing all relevant subjects within parliamentary frameworks but accused the Opposition of intentionally crippling the legislative agenda.