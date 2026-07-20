/Omar Abdullah's NC stages protest in Delhi, demands restoration of J&K statehood

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC), led by party president Farooq Abdullah, on Monday staged a protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, demanding the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah joined the demonstration as party leaders urged the Union Government to fulfil its commitment to restore statehood following the Assembly elections.

Addressing the media, Omar Abdullah accused the Centre of forcing the party to take its campaign to the national capital after repeated appeals over the past two years failed to yield results.

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"The Centre government pushed us to come to Delhi and protest in the national capital. For the last two years, we have continuously reminded the Centre of its promises. We are only asking that the commitments made in Parliament and before the Supreme Court be honoured. This party stands by its agenda. In the very first Assembly session, we passed a resolution on Jammu and Kashmir's special status and our constitutional rights. We will not abandon those issues. Today's protest is to remind the Central Government of its promise to restore Jammu and Kashmir's statehood, and thereafter to implement the resolution passed by the Assembly," Omar Abdullah said.

The Chief Minister reiterated that while the National Conference remains committed to seeking the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's constitutional rights, the immediate focus of the protest was the restoration of full statehood.

Meanwhile, National Conference president and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah also addressed protesters after arriving at Jantar Mantar. Expressing support for the youth participating in the demonstration, he called on the Union Government to respond to their demands.

"These children are the future of India. They are demanding their rights, and we stand with them. The Government of India should pay attention to their concerns. At the same time, it should also address the issues of Ladakh. Sonam Wangchuk should be released from the hospital," Farooq Abdullah said.