/At least 13 dead as heavy rain triggers flash floods, landslides across Jammu and Kashmir

At least 13 people have lost their lives since Sunday after incessant rainfall triggered flash floods, landslides, and mudslides across several districts of Jammu and Kashmir, leaving widespread destruction and disrupting road connectivity. Among the latest incidents, two people were reportedly killed and several others injured after shooting stones and mudslides struck multiple vehicles, including a passenger bus, at Raggi Nallah in Doda along the Jammu Highway. Continuous mudslides and falling rocks forced the closure of the highway, while restoration work is currently underway. Officials said it may take some time before traffic can be restored.

The worst-hit districts include Rajouri and Poonch, where flash floods caused by heavy rainfall have claimed several lives over the past two days. The death toll from rain-related incidents across the Union Territory has now risen to at least 13.

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Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Srinagar Centre, has issued a fresh weather warning for the Jammu region, forecasting heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning, along with a renewed risk of flash floods and landslides.

According to an official from the Meteorological Centre Srinagar, a spell of heavy rain and brief but intense showers accompanied by thunder and lightning is likely to occur at many places in Jammu, Kathua, Rajouri, Poonch, Reasi, Samba, and Udhampur between 3:00 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. on July 20.

The MeT Department has warned of the possibility of flash floods, landslides, and mudslides at vulnerable locations during this period and urged the public to remain vigilant.

The latest advisory comes just days after the Meteorological Department warned of adverse weather conditions across Jammu and Kashmir. With the region already reeling from deadly flash floods, authorities have advised residents, particularly those living in low-lying areas, near nallahs, and in landslide-prone zones, to avoid unnecessary travel and strictly follow official advisories until the weather improves.