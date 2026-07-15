/Flash flood, landslide risk looms in J&K as MeT warns of heavy rain spell from July 18

Flash floods, landslides and mudslides are likely in vulnerable areas of Jammu and Kashmir as the Meteorological Centre Srinagar has issued a cautionary advisory ahead of an active rainfall spell expected to begin from July 18.

The weather department has warned that heavy rainfall and brief intense showers between July 20 and 22 could trigger flash floods in the Chenab Valley, Pir Panjal Range and some hilly areas of the Kashmir division. Waterlogging is also likely in low-lying areas.

The MeT Department said hot and humid conditions will continue till July 17, with isolated areas likely to receive brief rain and thundershowers. A significant change in weather is expected thereafter, with increased cloud cover and widespread rainfall activity across Jammu and Kashmir.

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From July 18, light to moderate rain and thundershowers are expected at many places, while isolated areas, especially in the Jammu division, may witness intense, heavy showers.

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The wet spell is likely to intensify between July 20 and 23, with the peak activity expected on July 21 and 22. Isolated districts of both the Kashmir and Jammu divisions may receive heavy rain or short-duration, intense showers during this period.

The MeT Department has advised people to remain vigilant, avoid moving close to nallas and streams, and take precautions in flood-prone and landslide-prone areas.