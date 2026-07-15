/US launches fresh strikes after reinstating naval blockade of Iran as battle for Hormuz intensifies

The United States launched a fresh wave of strikes against Iran on Wednesday morning (3.30 PM IST), the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said, after Washington reinstated a naval blockade of the Islamic Republic, deepening the conflict between the two countries in what analysts fear could become a prolonged war.

US forces "began launching a wave of strikes... designed to further degrade military capabilities Iranian forces have used to attack commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz," CENTCOM said on X.

The strikes came as the United States restored a naval blockade on Iranian ports and carried out its fourth straight night of attacks on Iran. The US military said it completed its latest operation at 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday, targeting dozens of military sites near the Strait of Hormuz and coastal areas.

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The latest escalation between Tehran and Washington has effectively ended the 14-point memorandum of understanding signed on July 17 to restore peace. The renewed conflict was triggered by Iran's attacks on commercial vessels attempting to bypass the designated route in the Strait of Hormuz, prompting both countries to race for control of the strategic waterway that carries nearly 20 per cent of the world's oil supply.

President Donald Trump also warned that the United States would strike bridges and power plants in Iran "next week" unless Tehran returns to the negotiating table.

More than 30 civilians have been killed in recent US strikes, Iranian government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani said on Wednesday after four consecutive nights of attacks.

The latest escalation also pushed oil prices higher on Wednesday. Brent crude, the global benchmark, rose 0.3 per cent to $85 a barrel in early ET trading, while West Texas Intermediate gained 0.5 per cent to nearly $80 a barrel.

Meanwhile, India has strengthened measures to safeguard its citizens working in the maritime sector after a missile strike in the Strait of Hormuz killed an Indian sailor and injured 10 others.

The Ministry of External Affairs has taken up the matter with Iran after two UAE-flagged commercial tankers carrying Indian crew members were hit in the strategic waterway. Indian authorities are also introducing a real-time monitoring system to track the movement and safety of Indian seafarers operating in the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.

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