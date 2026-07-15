/Elizabeth and Bhuvan reunite! Rachel Shelly joins Aamir Khan to celebrate 25 years of Lagaan at London Indian Film Festival

A few weeks back, as Lagaan clocked in 25 years, the film’s cast and crew came together for a reunion and celebrations. While English actor Paul Blackthorne was present in Mumbai for the celebration, actress Rachel Shelley did not make it to India. However, she did get to meet Aamir, albeit a few weeks later in London.

Days after marrying Gauri Spratt in an intimate ceremony at his Mumbai home, Aamir Khan travelled to the UK to the London Indian Film Festival, where a special screening of Lagaan was organised to celebrate its silver jubilee. Aamir met his co-star from the film, Rachel Shelley, who played the role of Elizabeth Russell in the film.

Later, Rachel took to social media to share a couple of pictures with him from the event, leaving fans nostalgic.

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The actress posted a carousel of photos from the film festival. In the images, Rachel and Aamir can be seen exchanging a side hug while posing for the media on the red carpet. Aamir was wearing a casual outfit – a blue T-shirt and jeans, while Rachel opted for a white dress. Along with the post, she wrote in the caption, “#Lagaan25Years. Thank you @aamirkhanproductions for a glorious Sunday morning celebration @bfifilmacademy @imaxuk #IndianFilmFestivalLondon.”

As Rachel dropped images on social media, fans couldn’t contain their excitement to witness the reunion.

“Lovely to see you both celebrating Lagaan’s 25 years. You are always a wonderful part of the Hindi film industry and a wonderful part of our childhood memories. Would love to see you again in an Indian movie,” a user commented.

Another fan wrote, “The iconic cast reunited! It would be cool to see you guys recreate some iconic scenes from Lagaan.”

“There is no change in Gauri Ma’am. She still looks the same as she did in Lagaan,” a third comment read. “Elizabeth finally found her way back to Bhuvan. Radha is definitely going to be furious in 2026. Absolutely iconic!” a fan joked, referring to the hit song from the film- Radha Kaise Na Jale.

Two months ago, when Lagaan was re-released in India to celebrate its 25th anniversary, Rachel Shelley had shared a heartwarming clip on Instagram. “Sometimes I feel like it was just yesterday. And other times, it feels like another lifetime ago. I have to say that I feel that, as the cast and crew, we make the film. But the audience, by watching it and giving it so much love and support over the years, you’re the ones who complete the film. It’s with me every day. It’s informed every piece of work I have ever done since,” she said in the video.

About Lagaan

Lagaan is a sports drama helmed by Ashutosh Gowariker and produced by Aamir Khan. The movie is set during British rule and narrates the story of a group of villagers who take on British officers in a cricket match to avoid paying hefty taxes (lagaan). Rachel Shelley essayed the role of Elizabeth Russell, the British woman who discreetly teaches the villagers cricket rules and supports their fight.