Robotic dogs were seen marching in the parade during the 77th Army Day celebrations in Pune on Wednesday (Jan 15). The day marks the appointment of General (later Field Marshal) KM Cariappa as the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army in 1949 after independence.

The day recognises the efforts of the Indian National Army to protect the nation from any foreign threats and keep the citizens safe as well as stepping in to save lives during a natural disaster or crisis. It also honours the sacrifice of soldiers, who lost their lives for the country.

Robotic dogs march during parade

In a remarkable display of technological advancement in the country, robotic dogs took the stage as they marched at the Bombay Engineering Group (BEG) Centre, Khadki during the celebration of Army Day 2025.

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Visuals of the 77th Army Day Parade in Pune.



The Army Day Parade commemorates Field Marshal KM Cariappa’s appointment as the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army in 1949, symbolizing India’s post-independence military leadership. pic.twitter.com/JRoDiNwED3 — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2025

A platoon of robotic dogs, called Multi-Utility Legged Equipment (MULEs), were seen during the parade. Designed for enhancing operational capabilities, especially in difficult terrains like high altitudes and deserts, 100 of these robotic dogs were recently added to the arsenal of the Indian Army.

The quadrupedal unmanned ground vehicles are equipped with advanced sensors and are capable of tracking hostile artillery and offer precise counter-fire. They will also enhance reconnaissance and perimeter security.

The robotic dogs also have electro-optical systems and thermal imaging sensors with payload capabilities of up to 12 kilograms. The MULEs can also be used for combat with small arms.

Army Day parade 2025

The theme for the 77th Army Day celebration was “Samarth Bharat, Saksham Sena” which translates to “Strong India, Capable Army.” This year’s theme signifies building a strong, self-reliant nation through the efforts of the Indian Army.

With the Indian Army’s motto of “Service Before Self,” the day highlights the commitment and dedication of the soldiers, who protect the nation with strong will and valour, while continually advancing and innovating in the defence field.

