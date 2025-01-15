“India sleeps sound, thanks to the army's ground.”

A day dedicated to honoring the bravery and sacrifice of those who dedicated their lives to the nation, January 15 marks Indian Army Day every year. This day marks the creation of the Indian Army, which represented the country’s military freedom and the shift of power to Indians after independence.

Pune, a city in Maharashtra, for the first time, is hosting the prestigious Army Day parade, making it a historic event. It will be held at the Bombay Engineering Group (BEG) and Centre, bringing together armed forces, civilians, and communities nationwide.

Why Pune is the chosen venue for the parade

While the Army Day parade was traditionally held in Delhi, it was only in 2023 that the venues were shifted to Bengaluru and then to Lucknow in 2024. This move aims to bring our army closer to local communities. Pune hosting the parade for the first time is important due to the city’s historical ties to the Indian military.

One of the most important key factors about Pune is that it serves as the headquarters of the Southern Command, which looks after an important part of the nation's defense. The 11 states and four union territories come under its jurisdiction, and it is responsible for 41% of the country's total land area.

Theme and focus

The 77th Army Day celebration comes up with the theme “Samarth Bharat, Saksham Sena,” which translates to "Strong India, Capable Army." This theme depicts the focus on building a solid, self-reliant nation through the dedicated efforts of the Indian Army.



A key feature of this year’s parade in Pune will be the demonstration of advanced defence technology. Among the great innovations are the Quadrupedal Unmanned Ground Vehicles (Q-UGVs), robotic mules designed to carry heavy loads across difficult terrain. These vehicles represent the Indian Army’s push toward automation and robotics in operations.

There will be combat demonstrations, military drills, and martial arts displays, showing the Army’s preparedness and adaptability in modern warfare.

Digital innovations: Seat booking system

For the first time, the army has introduced a digital seat-booking system through the ADP 25 app. This user-friendly system allows citizens to register and book seats by using their Aadhaar-linked mobile numbers and completing a face scan verification for security. This initiative makes the accessibility better and promises smooth, safe access for everyone who wants to witness the celebrations.

Key attractions: What to expect at the parade

> This year's Army Day parade in Pune is expected to be an action-filled event that would display the vigor and artistry of the Indian Army.

> An exhibition of military equipment and demonstrations will be displayed, as well as army parades, dances, and cultural performances celebrating the different cultures of India while demonstrating unity and discipline in the Indian Armed Forces.

> One of the special highlights will be the women's march-past from the National Cadet Corps (NCC). It shows the increasing role of women in the Indian Army as well as the stress of the Army on equality and inclusion.

The Indian Army, with its exceptional commitment, discipline, and innovations, continues to be a source of national pride, and Army Day remains an important occasion to reflect on the sacrifices and achievements of the soldiers who protect the nation.

“One for all and all for one"—Indian Army

(With inputs from agencies)