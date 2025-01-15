Dense fog has gripped Delhi, Noida, and other places in the national capital region (NCR) amid intense cold wave conditions in northern India. The visibility was reduced to zero, causing disruptions in train, flight, and road travel on Wednesday (Jan 15).

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an ‘orange’ warning for Delhi as ‘dense to very dense’ fog is expected in many parts. As the cold wave intensifies, the weather department has also forecast light rain or drizzle in Delhi. Fog conditions are expected to continue during the evening and night.

Thick layers of fog were visible across Delhi-NCR, as videos showing zero visibility in several locations on Delhi-NCR surfaced.

VIDEO | Dense fog reduces visibility to zero in several parts of Delhi. Visuals from Dwarka Expressway.#WeatherUpdate #DelhiWeather



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/FeLL2jqbYX — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 15, 2025

#WATCH | Delhi | A dense layer of fog engulfs the national capital as cold wave intensifies in Northern India.



Visuals from India Gate and surrounding areas pic.twitter.com/X4mpFsSCRt — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2025

On Wednesday (Jan 15) morning, the national capital recorded a temperature of 10 degrees Celsius around 5:30 am. The minimum temperature for the day is expected to be 9 degrees Celsius, while the maximum is likely to settle at 19 degrees Celsius, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Several trains delayed

Due to reduced visibility, 26 trains are experiencing delays, according to Indian Railways. The recent days have witnessed several delays in train operations due to severe weather conditions in Delhi-NCR and other parts of northern India.

Delhi Airport issues advisory

Due to dense fog conditions, 184 flights were delayed while at least seven were cancelled due to reduced visibility as dense fog engulfed the national capital on Wednesday (Jan 15) morning.

The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) issued an advisory, urging passengers to check flight schedules as the fog conditions may lead to delays or disruptions in the operations at the airport.

“While landings and take offs continue at Delhi Airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted,” said Delhi Airport in an X post.

Similar advisories have been issued by IndiGo and SpiceJet airlines recommending passengers check their flight status as flights may be delayed.

(With inputs from agencies)