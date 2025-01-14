The Delhi Police revealed that the family of a teen, involved in sending bomb threats to as many as 400 schools, works with a non-profit organisation (NGO) that "had connections with a political party". The Special CP Law and Order Madhup Tiwari, on Tuesday (Jan 14), further revealed that the NGO was involved in legitimising Afza Guru, a convict of the 2001 Indian Parliament attack.

The class 12 student of a private school in India's national capital was nabbed on January 8 for allegedly sending hoax emails to 400 schools since February 2024. The investigation revealed that the detailed student sent the threat emails to avoid school exams.

“The emails were sent in a very sophisticated manner, including the use of VPNs. Hence, we had difficulties in tracing the emails," Tiwari said.

“We suspected an anti-national or sabotage angle. When we did the profiling of the family of the juvenile as part of the investigation, we found that one of his parents is connected to an organisation with deep connections to an NGO. As per our preliminary info, it was found that the NGO has deep connections to a particular political party," the officer added. He said this information was revealed in just the preliminary investigation and further investigation is yet to be completed.

Mails sent via Gmail using VPN

The juvenile sent the emails of Hox bomb threats to around 23 schools on Thursday (Jan 9). Since the emails were sent using Gmail, it was easier for the authorities to track the sender. The arrested student confessed that other students were also involved in sending the emails using a VPN (Virtual private network).

The revelation came after Delhi CM Atishi and former Dy CM Manish Sisodia slammed the police and central government for repeated bomb threats in schools of the national capital.

(With inputs from agencies)