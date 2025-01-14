India responded to the death of a national from the state of Kerala while fighting for Russia on the border with Ukraine. The Ministry of External Affairs said the matter has been "strongly taken up with the Russian authorities". MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in an official statement on Tuesday (Jan 14), "We have learnt of the unfortunate death of an Indian national from Kerala who had been recruited to serve in the Russian Army." The statement further said that another man from Kerala, who was similarly recruited, was injured and is receiving treatment in a hospital in Moscow.

"We offer our deepest condolences to the family of the deceased. Our Embassy in Moscow is in touch with the families, and all possible assistance is being rendered. We are working with the Russian authorities for early transportation of the mortal remains to India. We have also sought the early discharge and repatriation to India of the injured person," it said.

The statement said the matter has been strongly taken up with the Russian authorities in Moscow and with the Russian Embassy in New Delhi on January 14. The statement further added that the government has "reiterated" the demand for the "early discharge of the remaining Indian nationals".

Indians forcibly deployed at Ukraine border

A 32-year-old Kerala man named Binil Babu was one of the two Indian men who were forcefully deployed by the Russian army at the Ukrainian border. He was killed in a shell attack. The Indian Embassy informed Babu's family of his death on Monday (Jan 13).

Another man, 27-year-old Jain Kurian, was severely injured in the same attack and is undergoing treatment in a Moscow hospital. As per reports, both Babu and Kurian were relatives.

“Binil’s wife Joicy, who has been in touch with the Indian Embassy in Moscow, got the information. When she called officials, they verbally confirmed that Binil had died. The officials said they had information in this regard from the Russian Army,” a relative told Indian Express.

(With inputs from agencies)