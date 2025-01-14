Srinagar: Six Army soldiers were injured on Tuesday (Jan 14) during an accidental mine blast close to the Line of Control in the Rajouri area of Jammu division. The incident took place when an army patrolling party was carrying out a routine patrol in the Makri area of the Bhawani sector in Nowshera of Rajouri district.

Sources in the Indian Army said that at least six Indian army soldiers were injured in an accidental blast along LoC in Makri area of Bhawani sector in Nowshera of Rajouri district during routine patrol when a soldier accidentally stepped on a mine, which triggered the blast.

All the six injured soldiers were immediately shifted to 150 General Hospital (GH) Rajouri for treatment. The Indian Army officials have said that all the soldiers injured in the incident are stated to be in stable condition, as all of them had received minor injuries only. Security forces lay these landmines close to the line of control to create an anti-infiltration obstacle system, but these mines move due to bad weather conditions, resulting in such incidents.

According to the Indian Army officials, an inquiry has been initiated by the Indian Army into the incident to find out the cause of the blast.