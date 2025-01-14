Human metapneumovirus (HMPV), a virus that causes respiratory illnesses and presents with flu-like symptoms, is currently plaguing China.

Reports of patients in face masks filling hospital waiting rooms in China have been circulated widely on Chinese social media and aboard. These images have sparked global concerns.

The number of confirmed cases in India has already crossed a dozen and stands at 17. Amid concerns of another Covid-like pandemic and lockdown, WION connected with medical experts to get you important information that can help protect you and your family from HMPV.

What is HMPV?

HMPV or Human metapneumovirus is a respiratory disease that causes flu or cold-like symptoms but can lead to more serious complications like bronchitis or pneumonia. It is far from a new virus — it was first identified in 2001 by Dutch researchers — however there is no vaccine available for it.

The virus in most cases only causes mild upper respiratory infections, but can be dangerous for young children, older adults, and those with weakened immune systems, as it can increase the risk of more serious illness.

How to protect yourself from HMPV?

WION asked Dr Anu Preethi Dorai, Consultant Family Physician, Apollo Clinic on the DOs and Don'ts of HMPV prevention and here are some things to keep in mind.

DOs

Cover your mouth and nose with handkerchief or tissue paper, when you cough or sneeze,

Wash your hands often with soap and water or alcohol-based sanitizer

Avoid crowded places

Stay away from public places if you have fever, cough and sneezing

Adequate ventilation with outdoor air is recommended in all settings to reduce the transmission

Stay at home and limit contact with others if you are sick

Don'ts

Reuse of tissue paper & hand kerchief

Close contact with sick people, sharing of towels, linen, etc

Frequent touching of eyes, nose, and mouth

Spiting in public places

Self-medication without consulting the physician

When to visit a doctor for HMPV?

As mentioned above, HMPV comes with symptoms similar to common cold and flu but can be dangerous for young children. Flu/cold symptoms usually resolve within days, but what if your child is still sick after 4-5 days?

According to Dr Irphan Ali, Consultant Pediatrician and Pediatric Intensivist, K J Somaiya Hospital & Research Centre, a doctor visit is necessary if symptoms like high fever (above 38°C or 100.4°F) persist for more than 7 to 10 days or if the patient (especially young children) experiences difficulty breathing, chest pain, etc.

Furthermore, he suggests consumption of foods rich in vitamin C, zinc, probiotics, along with warm fluids for faster recovery.

Precautionary measures like humidifiers, proper ventilation, zero or minimal exposure to smoke and cleanliness are also important for reducing the risk of infection and proper recovery, he adds.



