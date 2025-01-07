What is HMPV? The new virus creating chaos in China and the world

China is currently experiencing an outbreak of the human metapneumovirus (HMPV). It is a respiratory disease that causes flu or cold-like symptoms but can lead to more serious complications like bronchitis or pneumonia.
The virus is part of the same family as RSV, measles, and mumps, and can lead to upper as well as lower respiratory infections, including pneumonia and asthma flare-ups.
HMPV is known to cause symptoms similar to the common cold, such as cough, fever, and a runny nose. It is particularly of concern in young children, older adults, and those with weakened immune systems, as it can increase the risk of more serious illness.
HMPV spreads through direct contact with infected individuals or by touching contaminated surfaces, making transmission possible through common interactions like handshakes or even touching shared objects.
To prevent infection, precautions include frequent hand washing, covering the mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing, wearing masks when sick, and avoiding touching the face.
There is no vaccine available for HMPV, so treatment focuses on managing symptoms and may involve oxygen therapy, IV fluids, and corticosteroids. Mild cases may be effectively managed with rest, adequate fluid intake, and over-the-counter medications for fever and nasal congestion.
The outbreak has led to concerns about the potential for another pandemic like COVID-19, which also originated in China. However, as per reports, HMPV is not like Covid, it has been around for several decades and there is a level of immunity in the global population from past infections.
{{ primary_category.name }}