After a series of bomb threats caused panic in the national capital in 2024, the city’s police on Friday (Jan 10) arrested a class 12 student who had sent 23 bomb threat emails to different schools in Delhi.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South Ankit Chauhan, the student confessed that he had sent threatening emails earlier as well. The student did this because he didn’t want to take his exam.

The threats caused a lot of panic and tension, which led to Delhi’s security forces being very alert.

Bomb threats as an escape plan for...

The police investigation unveiled that the student confessed that he and his peers had been influenced by earlier bomb hoaxes to skip exams, which had cancelled the school hours, giving students a free day off.

A senior police official stated that after the bomb threats were received, students were evacuated while bomb squads and sniffer dogs swept the campuses.

Although nothing suspicious was found, the school day was lost, and students received an unexpected holiday.

Previously, two schools in Rohini and Paschim Vihar were also targeted by threatening emails, allegedly sent by students. In December 2023, schools received emails demanding $100,000 along with threats of bomb detonations within 72 hours.

Tackling the threat

In response to the ongoing threats, Delhi Police, along with the Education Department, conducted seminars to train teachers and school staff in handling bomb threat situations. These initiatives aim to ensure that schools are better prepared to respond to such crises.

The spate of bomb threats began on December 9, when 44 schools received bomb threat emails, followed by incidents on December 13 and 14, when 30 and eight schools were targeted, respectively. Some of the emails specifically mentioned the use of “bomb vests.” Since May 2023, more than 50 bomb threats have been made, affecting not only schools but also hospitals, airports, and airlines in Delhi.

A 25-year-old unemployed man was arrested last year in connection with one such threat, while a 17-year-old dropout was arrested in Mumbai for attempting to frame a friend by sending a bomb threat email.

(With inputs from agencies)