Request you to stay in whichever city you are for some days, says PM Modi amid coronavirus fears

A day before "Janata curfew", PM Modi on Saturday urged citizens against inter-state travel and appealed them to stay at wherever they are as travelling in crowded trains will increase the risk of further infections.

"Traveling in a crowd increases risk of COVID19 infection. Wherever you are going, it'll pose danger to people there too. It will increase difficulties for them," PM Modi said on Twitter.

"I appeal to all that in whichever city you're in, stay there for a few days. By doing so, we can control the spread of Coronavirus. We are playing with our health by crowding railways stations and bus-stands," PM Modi said in the following tweet.

"Please think about yourself and your family; don't move out of your house, unnecessarily," PM Modi added.

The latest comments come as multiple videos surfaced on the internet showing people entering crowded trains amid the coronavirus pandemic which has killed over 10,000 people globally.

The virus has been spreading rapidly under the preventive measures it is advised to practice social distancing and avoid all crowded place.

On Sunday, after PM Modi's appeal, the country will observe a self-imposed voluntary lockdown, 'Janata curfew', from 7 am to 9 pm.

During this self-imposed lockdown, public transport will be suspended or curtailed and all markets and shops except those dealing in essential items will be closed on the day.