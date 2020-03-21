'Precautions not panic': PM Modi urges citizens to follow doctors, authorities advice over coronavirus

Ahead of the Janata Curfew in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned against the non-essential travel on Saturday. He also urged people to follow the home quarantine instructions and listen to the doctors' advice.

"In these times, every small effort on our part will leave a big impact, " PM Modi said on Twitter.

Taking to the microblogging site, PM Modi said, "This is the time we should all listen to the advise given by doctors and authorities. All those who have been told to stay in home quarantine, I urge you to please follow the instructions."

"This will protect you as well as your friends and family," he added.

A total of 271 individuals have been confirmed positive for coronavirus in India while four people have succumbed to the deadly virus.

Maharashtra remains the worst-hit with 52 positive cases, followed by Kerala which has 40 cases of COVID-19 including 3 students from Wuhan who recovered last month.

Under the preventive measures, PM Modi has announced a "Janata curfew" across the country on March 22.

The self-imposed voluntary lockdown will be in effect from 7 am to 9 pm on Sunday and apart from people involved in the duties of emergency and national importance, nobody will come out of their respective houses.

In the following tweets, PM Modi lauded the IT professionals saying these are guys "who are working hard to provide seamless services to fellow citizens".