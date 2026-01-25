/Republic Day 2026: ‘Our self-reliance in defence powered Op Sindoor success,’ says President Droupadi Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu addressed the nation on Sunday on the eve of the 77th Republic Day and dwelt on various issues, including the success of Operation Sindoor, India’s growing self-reliance in defence, women empowerment, and the economy of the country. The president lauded India’s precision strikes on terror sites in retaliation to the Pahalgam attack and said, “Last year, our country launched precision strikes against terror infrastructure through Operation Sindoor. Terror centres were destroyed, and many terrorists met their end. Our self-reliance in the field of defence powered the historic success of Operation Sindoor.”

She also applauded the Armed Forces and police for strengthening the republic.

“All of you are strengthening our vibrant republic. The brave soldiers of our three armed forces are always vigilant to protect the motherland. Our dedicated police personnel and Central Armed Police Forces personnel remain ready to ensure the internal security of our countrymen,” President Murmu said.

Hails reforms in GST, labour code

The president also praised the reforms in GST and labour code, saying, “The most important decision for the economic integration of the country after Independence, the implementation of GST, has established the system of ‘One Nation, One Market’. The recent decisions to make the GST system even more effective will further strengthen our economy. Four Labour Codes have been issued in the field of labour reforms. These will benefit our workers and will also accelerate the development of enterprises.”

President Murmu also appreciated fellow citizens and overseas Indians for strengthening the republic.

“I wholeheartedly appreciate all fellow citizens who are working to strengthen our Republic. Overseas Indians bring glory to the image of our Republic on the global stage. I convey my special appreciation to them,” she said in her address to the nation.

‘Women making their mark in every field’

President Murmu also hailed the women of the country and their contribution to growth and the economy. She said, “Our women are breaking traditional stereotypes and forging ahead. They are actively contributing to the overall development of the country. More than ten crore women associated with self-help groups are redefining the process of development. Women are making their mark in every field, from agriculture to space, from self-employment to the armed forces.

Hailing women voters, the president said, “The increasing participation of women in voting adds a powerful dimension to our republic. The active and empowered participation of women is extremely important for the development of the country.”

‘Youth, entrepreneurs contributing to nation’s development and self-reliance’

Hailing the youth and entrepreneurs for their contributions to nation building, the president said, “Our country has the world’s largest young population. What gives up pride is that our youth possess immense talent. Our young entrepreneurs, sports-persons, scientists, and professionals are infusing new energy into the country and making their mark on the global stage.”

‘India a messenger of peace’

President Murmu also outlined India’s position as a “messenger of peace” while reinforcing ancient civilisational commitment to universal harmony. “In our tradition, we have been offering prayers for peace to prevail in the entire universe. The future of humanity can remain secure only if there is peace in the whole world,” she said.

“In an atmosphere marked by conflicts in many parts of the world, India is spreading the message of world peace,” the president added.